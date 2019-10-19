American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,053 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $76,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.