American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 129,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

