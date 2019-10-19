American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.48

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 235520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,740,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 422.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,965 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Finance Trust by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 317,409 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Finance Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 113,013 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

