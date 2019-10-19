American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 275.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Boston Partners grew its position in American Public Education by 274.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 67,594 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 36.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,568 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,222 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.