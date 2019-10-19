Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Shares Up 37.5%

Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY) shot up 37.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 13,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 223,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

