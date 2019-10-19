Amino Network (AMIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $455,846.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $455,846.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042962 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.06091560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042332 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,211,115 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

