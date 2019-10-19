Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $487,124.00 and $675.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,079,715 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

