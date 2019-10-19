Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 655,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,007,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of $373.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 31.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

