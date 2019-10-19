Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $136.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.40 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $130.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $544.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.57 million to $550.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $577.53 million, with estimates ranging from $572.29 million to $581.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $56.84. 127,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

