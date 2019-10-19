Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.