Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $74.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $64.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $290.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.82 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.79 million, with estimates ranging from $339.52 million to $356.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.04.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $3.70 on Monday, reaching $36.54. 1,206,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 1.03. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LivePerson by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

