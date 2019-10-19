Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

OOMA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,494. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ooma by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ooma by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

