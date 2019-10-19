Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,652. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 122.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 796,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after buying an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

