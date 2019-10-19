Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Repligen also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 228,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,698. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84. Repligen has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,547.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Repligen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Repligen by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.