Analysts Anticipate Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Shares of Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Roan Resources’ rating score has improved by 14.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Roan Resources an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ROAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JVL Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,125,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,558,000 after acquiring an additional 762,698 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,257,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,922 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,886,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

ROAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 412,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Roan Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roan Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

