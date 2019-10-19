Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Post ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSKN opened at $2.00 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

