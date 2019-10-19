Analysts Expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

In related news, Director Michael D’amato purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $242,648 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

