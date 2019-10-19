Analysts Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.28 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to report sales of $243.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.55 million to $244.00 million. TriMas reported sales of $223.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $934.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $939.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $971.91 million, with estimates ranging from $963.12 million to $981.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $234,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in TriMas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TriMas by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. TriMas has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.