Analysts Set Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CERS stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $624.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.64. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $101,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

