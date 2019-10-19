Analysts Set CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Price Target at €93.33

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €93.33 ($108.53).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €87.00 ($101.16) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a twelve month high of €90.80 ($105.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $626.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

