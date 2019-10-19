Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $69.88

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $645,338.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,132 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lumentum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. 689,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

