Analysts Set SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT at $5.00

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 242,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

