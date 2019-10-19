Analysts Set US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target at $55.80

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,467 shares of company stock valued at $164,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter worth about $31,006,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $864.14 million, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

