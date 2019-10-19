Analyzing Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Carrols Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:TAST)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Granite City Food & Brewery alerts:

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group -0.77% 0.16% 0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.03 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.28 $10.10 million $0.30 25.07

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Granite City Food & Brewery and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk & Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 465% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.