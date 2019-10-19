Analyzing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Viatar CTC Solutions (NASDAQ:VRTT)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Viatar CTC Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -1,560.70% -142.10% -74.25% Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Viatar CTC Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 7.31 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -2.14 Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viatar CTC Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Viatar CTC Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.32, indicating a potential upside of 225.51%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Viatar CTC Solutions Company Profile

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

