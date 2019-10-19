ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.60

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANPDF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

