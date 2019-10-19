Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Apple stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.27. The company has a market cap of $1,063.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

