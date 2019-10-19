Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley set a $116.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arch Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.43.

NYSE ARCH opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

