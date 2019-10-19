Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 380,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 373,855 shares.The stock last traded at $33.89 and had previously closed at $33.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 323,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,790,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

