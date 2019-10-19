Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market driven by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. The company aims to sustain revenue growth and healthy cash generation through 2019 and beyond on the back of industry-leading product offerings that enable seamless integration with third-party applications for network management and automation. Arista’s strategy of leveraging merchant silicon from multiple suppliers has expanded product portfolio and increased its ability to offer products at cheaper prices. However, the company faces stiff competition in the cloud networking space, particularly from Cisco. Continued lawsuits have been a nagging concern. It has been forced to bring down much of manufacturing in the United States, which along with redesigning of products, has led to loss of time and hurt gross margin.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.32.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $239.43 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,023.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $9,245,137. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,319,000 after buying an additional 392,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

