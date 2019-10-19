Arlington Partners LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

