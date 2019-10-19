Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 55.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

In related news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $79.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.