Arlington Partners LLC Sells 22,744 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,052,000 after purchasing an additional 350,124 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

