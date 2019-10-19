Arlington Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $298.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.97. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

