ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARQL. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. ArQule has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 2.24.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ArQule in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ArQule by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

