Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,087 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 11.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $172,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $352.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $362.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.