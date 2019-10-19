Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $267.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

