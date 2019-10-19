Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $32,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $281.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

