Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after buying an additional 313,469 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in HP by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in HP by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in HP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

