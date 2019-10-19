Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 887.9% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

