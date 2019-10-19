ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 510,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 111.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 197,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 69,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

