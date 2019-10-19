ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €210.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.46 ($277.28).

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

