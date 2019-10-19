ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

