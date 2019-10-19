Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $35,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 438.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 19.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $10,846,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

In related news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.