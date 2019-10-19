Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after buying an additional 143,495 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 642.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 3,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $76.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

