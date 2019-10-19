Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 709.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,510. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

