Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 12,381 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $2,111,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

CMS stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

