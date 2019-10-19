Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 184,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 309,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.17 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

