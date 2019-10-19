Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.