Asset Dedication LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3,212.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day moving average of $329.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

